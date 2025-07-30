The Regional District of Nanaimo will move to stage four watering restrictions as of Aug. 1.

“Low flows in rivers and streams throughout the region and below-average groundwater levels in some regional aquifers are prompting this proactive move towards water conservation efforts,” reads a news release from the RDN. “The continued warmer and drier-than-seasonal conditions forecasted by Environment and Climate Change Canada will likely further impact water levels throughout the rest of the summer.”

Residents will not be permitted to use sprinklers on lawns, wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

It is also prohibited to fill swimming pools, hot tubs and garden ponds.

The RDN says the watering ban aims to reduce pressure from non-essential water use on water and groundwater sources.

“Stage 4 restrictions help ensure the community’s essential water needs for drinking water, hygiene and fire protection are met, water flows for fish and aquatic habitats are maintained and targeted water use reduction is achieved,” the press release says.

Vegetable gardens and fruit trees are exempt from all watering restrictions, but gardens must be watered by hand with a container or hose equipped with a shutoff device.

Drip irrigation is permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Businesses that require water use for normal business activities are exempt.

Private wells are not subject to these watering restrictions, but conservation is encouraged as water is a shared resource.

Water restrictions can vary in the RDN by area. A map of water service areas and current restrictions can be found on the RDN’s website.