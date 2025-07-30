Fraud and theft charges have been approved in a case involving a Nanaimo non-profit and the spouse of a Crown counsel.

According to a news release from BC Prosecution Services, Joanne Lynette McCormick is facing two counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000, related to alleged offences between April 10, 2019 to Oct. 28, 2021 and November 21, 2022 to April 8, 2024.

“In December 2021, the Vancouver Island District RCMP contacted the BCPS in relation to an investigation into allegations of fraud and theft of funds from a non-profit agency in Nanaimo by Joanne McCormick, the spouse of a Crown counsel,” reads the news release. “In these circumstances, the assistant deputy attorney general determined that it was in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor. The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.”

McCormick was arrested and released with a condition to appear in court in Nanaimo on Sept. 30.

The BC Prosecution Service did not name the non-profit involved.