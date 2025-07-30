The Tsunami Advisory issued Tuesday evening by the US Tsunami Warning System for the BC Coast was cancelled Wednesday morning.

The advisory followed an 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia and covered most of the BC coast and the northern and western coasts of Vancouver Island, Victoria and the Saanich Peninsula.

Emergency Info BC reported significant inundation was not expected, but coastal zones may be at risk due to strong currents.

People in the areas affected by the tsunami advisory were warned to stay away from the ocean and not attempt to go to the shore to observe currents or waves, avoid low-lying coastal areas, harbors, marinas and beaches until safe to do so, and monitor for updates and follow instructions from local emergency officials.

A Tsunami Advisory is the second highest level of tsunami alert and is issued due to the threat of a tsunami that has the potential to produce strong currents dangerous to people in or near the water. Significant flooding is not expected for areas under an Advisory.