A tsunami watch has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for several regions on the western and northern parts of Vancouver Island.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District has recommended people on western Vancouver Island be prepared after a tsunami advisory was issued earlier this afternoon.

The district says people should at this time prepare a grab and go bag and prepare for a possible evacuation, and to stay away from coastline, beaches, docks and low-lying areas.

They say, if a tsunami strikes western and northern Vancouver Island it’s not forecasted to strike until 11:30 tonight.

In Port Hardy, people are being advised to stay away from the ocean, avoiding beaches and low-lying areas.

They’ll continue to monitor the situation as it develops.