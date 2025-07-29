Update as of July 29 at 6:32 p.m. from Environment and Climate Change Canada, strong localized currents are expected, but there is no indication of any potential significant flooding to occur, and anyone in low-lying areas and beaches could be at risk.

A tsunami watch has been issued for several regions on the western and northern parts of Vancouver Island this evening, Tuesday June 29.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the watch has been issued for several areas in the North Island, including Port Hardy, Haida Gwaii, and Kitimat Bella Coola.

Other affected areas include the outer west coast of the island from Cape Scott to Port Renfrew, and the Juan de Fuca Strait from Jordan River to the Greater Victoria Area, including the Saanich Peninsula.

The alert is an advanced notice that the area could be affected by a tsunami at a later time.

People in the affected regions are being advised to stay alert or follow instructions from their local authorities.

We will have more information as it comes in.