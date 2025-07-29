A day of play marked the grand opening of upgrades at Westwood Park in Nanaimo.

The second phase of the Westwood Lake Amenity Improvements Project is wrapping up, which includes expansion of the beachfront and improved accessibility.

“We are a growing modern city and what Westwood Lake needed exactly what we see here today. A recognition that this park has to be accessible, it should be beautiful, it should be a source of civic pride, and it should provide opportunities for people to actually get here, park here, stay here and enjoy the day,” said Nanaimo mayor Leonard Krog.

Changes to the park include accessible washroom and change room facilities, new seating and picnic areas, accessible decking, an upgraded boat launch and new shade trees.

There are also improvements to trails leading to the water, news signs, a new playground and an accessible beach mat.

Shelia Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo-Gabriola Island and minister of social development and poverty reduction, pointed out the park was designed with an accessibility advisory committee – something that stemmed from accessibility legislation brought forward by her ministry.

“We required that local governments build with accessibility in mind but it was this city council that appointed the members, it was the volunteers on those commitees who loaned their ideas and reminded us at every turn that if a person wheelchair can get down to the lake to swim, so can a senior with a walker, so can a parent pushing a kid in a stroller. Accessibility is for everybody, and we need to have it built into our infrastructure,” Malcolmson said.

The Westwood Lake redevelopment had a budget of $3.6 million for beach enhancements and universal washrooms, $99,000 for the new playground and $150,000 budget to re-purpose the original washrooms to a lifeguard and first aid / storage space. $1.18 million has been provided by the provincial growing communities fund.