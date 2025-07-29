Story by Scott Penfold

The staff of North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre at Parksville are mourning the loss of Blizzard, the Centre’s white raven.

Blizzard’s striking appearance and unmistakable voice made him a symbol of resilience and connection.

His white plumage was due to a lack of pigment.

Blizzard’s passing comes just weeks after the death of Elsa, a snowy owl also cared for at the centre.

Due to the close timing of both losses, necropsies will be performed to determine the cause and ensure the safety of other resident animals.

The Centre says the grounds feel quieter without Blizzard, and thanks the community for keeping them in their thoughts.