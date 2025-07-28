Heat warnings are in place for multiple parts of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius in some regions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Monday, July 28, a ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to climb Tuesday through Thursday throughout B.C.’s Interior.

Heat warnings have been issued for Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Boundary, and West Kootenay. Those areas could see temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees, with overnight lows near 18 degrees.

The warnings extend north to the North Thompson, 100 Mile, Cariboo, Prince George, and Stuart – Nechako areas. Environment Canada is predicting highs of 29 to 34 degrees combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius in those areas.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said in an update Monday above seasonal temperatures are forecast for the majority of the province this week, along with increased chance of dry lightening. It says the combination of rising temperatures, fuel drying and dry lightning increases the probability of new wildfires starting.

There were 61 active wildfires in the province as of Monday afternoon, including four listed as out-of-control.

Environment Canada issued a reminder that the health risks of extreme heat are greater for: seniors, people who live alone, people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease, people with mental illness or substance use disorders, and people with limited mobility.

Early signs of heat illness include fatigue, thirst, headache, and unusually dark urine.