Premier David Eby called on Ottawa to increase the federal subsidy for ferry users in British Columbia, after the federal government announced cuts to ferry fares in Atlantic Canada.

“We’re going to need the federal government to have a serious look at their policy in relation to ferry users in British Columbia,” said Eby in Vancouver on Monday, noting the federal subsidy has remained unchanged for almost 20 years.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said that as of Aug. 1, fares for federally supported Eastern Canada Ferry Services will be slashed by 50 per cent.

The government will also fund Marine Atlantic as it reduces fares by 50 per cent for passengers and passenger vehicles on both routes and freezes commercial freight rates. Marine Atlantic offers ferry services between Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

Tolls for the Confederation Bridge, connecting New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, will also be cut to $20 from $50.

“By cutting tolls on the Confederation Bridge and fares on ferries in Atlantic Canada, Canadians and businesses will save millions of dollars. That means more travel and trade between provinces, a stronger, more united economy, and more prosperity and opportunity for Canadians,” said Carney in a statement.

The move was a campaign promise of Carney’s ahead of the federal election earlier this year.

But Eby said during an unrelated announcement in Vancouver Monday the announcement represents “structural unfairness” for B.C., pointing to the federal equalization program.

The equalization program uses federal funds to address fiscal disparities between provinces.

The majority of equalization payments for this fiscal year are divided between P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Manitoba. Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Ontario also get top-ups.

“Not only are British Columbians paying equalization to Eastern provinces in the amount of billions of dollars, but we have to watch the federal government show up on the East Coast and subsidize ferry users that already get a $300 subsidy per each $1 that a B.C. ferry user gets,” said Eby.

Eby said B.C. should get the same amount of per capita funding as any other province – an issue he acknowledged has been a long-standing grievance for past B.C. governments.

“The time has come to address that unfairness,” said Eby.