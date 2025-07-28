B.C. Hydro has launched a new request for clean power and issued a request for proposals.

The utility is seeking up to 5,000 gigawatt-hours annually of electricity from clean or renewable projects in partnership with First Nations and independent power producers.

Premier David Eby said Monday that Canada is “under attack” by the Trump administration in the United States. He said B.C. needs to diversify its economy and ensure it has enough power for new projects.

“We know [B.C.] will be the engine of the Canadian economy going forward in this very difficult time, as we restructure to protect our sovereignty and protect Canadian jobs, and respond to attacks from a White House that up until very recent memory was a close ally of Canada’s,” said Eby at the announcement in Vancouver.

B.C. Hydro president and CEO Chris O’Riley said eligible projects must have a capacity of at least 40 megawatts and include a minimum of 25 per cent First Nations ownership.

B.C. Hydro plans to award electricity purchase agreements to selected projects next March.

Energy Minister Adrian Dix said the electricity produced by the projects is expected to be available between 2028 and 2033.

“There is urgency in this moment … we have to become more self-sufficient and we have to become stronger,” said Dix. “This helps us do that.”

Cole Sayers, executive director of industry group Clean Energy BC, said the approach to calls for power advances “economic reconciliation.”

“It recognizes the right and leadership of Nations to own and shape clean energy projects on their lands, guided by their own values and stewardship of their projects,” said Sayers.

The utility also launched a call for power in April 2024 to acquire about 3,000 gigawatt-hours per year of clean electricity.

The province said that call led to 10 new renewable energy projects, each with around 50 per cent First Nations asset ownership.

It said the projects are expected to generate up to $6 billion in private investment and create about 2,000 jobs annually during construction.

B.C. also announced in June it was seeking expressions of interest for projects that would increase the province’s baseload energy capacity, and for “market-ready” projects aimed at energy conservation and efficiency.

B.C. Hydro has said it expects electricity demand to rise 15 per cent by 2030, even as an ongoing drought affects hydroelectricity production in the province.

Documents filed with the B.C. Utilities Commission show B.C. Hydro imported 13,600 gigawatt-hours of electricity in the 2024 fiscal year.

Monday’s announcement came as O’Riley is set to retire this week after 35 years with the company. B.C. Hydro announced in May that Charlotte Mitha would take over as president and CEO starting Aug. 1.