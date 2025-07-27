As of 12:10 p.m. on July 29, BC Wildfire Service says the fire is being held

As of July 28, at 6:29 a.m., Drive BC says anyone travelling on Nanaimo River Road should expect delays. The fire is located six kilometres west of South Forks Road, and traffic will be reduced to single-alternating lanes.

An out-of-control wildfire has sparked up near Nanaimo River Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered today (July 27), just after 7 p.m., and is estimated to be two hectares in size.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and according to the Coastal Wildfire Service, three initial attack crews are responding along with two additional response officers.

There are also 2 helicopters and 3 airtankers responding to the fire.

This is the second wildfire in the region after one was discovered on Jul 21.