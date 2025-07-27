Update as of 8:18 p.m. on July 27 from the BC Wildfire Service: The fire has now spread to a size of two hectares in size.

An out-of-control wildfire has sparked up near Nanaimo River Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered today (July 27), just after 7 p.m., and is under one hectare in size.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and according to the Coastal Wildfire Service, three initial attack crews are responding along with two additional response officers.

There are also 2 helicopters and 3 airtankers responding to the fire.

This is the second wildfire in the region after one was discovered on Jul 21.