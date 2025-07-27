Since April the BC Wildfire Service says it has seen close to 750,000 hectares of land burned due to wildfires in the province, but it’s nowhere near the 2023 record.

According to their website, a total of 722,911 hectares of land have been devastated across the province.

The Prince George region has seen the most damage, with 712,253 hectares burned, followed by the Northwest region (3,898), Kamloops (3,616), the Cariboo Region (2,939), and the Coast Region (146).

Sixty per cent of the fires have been caused by humans, and they say 38 per cent have been caused by lightning and have yet to determine what caused the other two per cent.

In 2023, approximately three million hectares were burned in BC, followed by 2024 with an estimated 1.1 million hectares, and then in 2021 close to 870,000 were burned.

There are currently 66 active wildfires in the province, with three starting in the last 24 hours.

According to the Coastal Wildfire Service, there is currently one out-of-control wildfire, five are being held, and seven are under control.

Sixty-nine per cent of the fires in region are being deemed as human caused, and the other 31 per cent are labelled as caused by lightning.