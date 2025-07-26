Nanaimo city council is scheduled to debate a motion to ask Island Health to close the supervised consumption site on Albert Street.

Councillor Ian Thorpe will bring a motion to council’s special meeting on July 28 that reads, “that council formally request Island Health to close the supervised drug consumption site at 250 Albert Street, and put future efforts toward drug-free treatment facilities.”

Thorpe says his heart goes out to those who have suffered and those who have been impacted, and now it’s time to stand up to the province and get results.

“We’re mad, and we aren’t going to take it anymore,” he says.

Paul Manly said the province has failed municipalities with their inaction on drug addiction and mental health challenges at a meeting earlier this month, while discussing the drop-in centre on Victoria Road.

“I think money better spent would be to rent some buses, buy some market tents and ship them over to Gabriola Island in front of the MLA’s house,” he said in the meeting. “I am fed up, and you want to wake people up.”

“This is my community, and it’s not doing well.”

Discussions are expected to start at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre on Monday at 7 p.m.