Recalls have been issued for several chocolate products sold in British Columbia and other provinces, due to an undeclared peanut.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it issued a list of 13 Nutriart and Laura Secord brand chocolate products included in the recall.

The products were also distributed in Ontario and Quebec.

They include Laura Secord brand milk chocolate chips, sold in 250g packages, with the lot number 5160. The chocolate chips are labelled as being peanut-free.

Most of the products included in the recall are bulk chocolate products from Nutriart, sold in amounts ranging from 250 g to more than 24 kg.

Vista News has reached out to the CFIA to ask if other products could be affected by the recall, but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

The CFIA said the recall was issued by Nutriart, a Quebec-based chocolate factory. According to Nutriart’s website, it also does private label manufacturing and industrial packaging.

The CFIA has categorized the recall as Class II, meaning there is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life-threatening health problems.