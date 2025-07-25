Some Sunshine Coast residents will see a fake water bill in the mail as part of the region’s shift to volumetric billing coming next year.

The mock bills have been mailed to residents in North and South Pender water services area, according to a news release from the Sunshine Coast Regional District’s (SCRD).

“We know residents will have questions, and SCRD staff are here to help,” the release says.

The district’s website has more information on the volumetric billing project and explains the mock bills.

An information session is also planned at the Pender Harbour Wooden Boat Show on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 13, SCRD staff will host an online information session from 5-6 p.m.