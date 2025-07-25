Three workers have returned to the surface after spending more than two days trapped underground at the Red Chris mine in northwestern B.C.

The mine’s operator, Newmont, said in an early morning statement that the three workers were safely brought out a little after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We are relieved to share that all three individuals are safe, and in good health and spirits. They had consistent access to food, water, and ventilation while they remained in place in a refuge chamber underground over the last two days,” said the statement.

The workers were identified as Kevin Coumbs from Ontario, Darien Maduke from B.C., and Jesse Chubaty from Manitoba. All three work for B.C.-based company Hy-Tech Drilling.

The president of Hy-Tech Drilling described the moment the three emerged from underground as “euphoric.” He said everyone is thankful for the positive outcome.

“Kevin, Darien and Jesse demonstrated the utmost dedication to our safety procedures, adhering to protocols for more than 60 hours underground. We will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and will share the lessons learned transparently across the industry,” said Newmont.

Clip from Hy-Tech Drilling president Dwayne Ross:

Clip from Newmont’s Bernard Wessels:

Reporter voicer:

Bernard Wessels, global group head for health, safety and security at Newmont, said the workers were in good spirits and told rescuers they were able to catch up on sleep during their time underground.

He said the workers will be spending time with their families and counselling will be available to them.

Newmont had said the workers were trapped after two “fall of ground” incidents Tuesday morning at the porphyry copper-gold mine, about 18 kilometres southeast of Iskut.

It estimated the debris blocking access to the refuge chamber where the workers were sheltering was up to 30 metres long and eight metres high.

The three workers were able to shelter in a refuge chamber with enough food, water and air to support 16 people for up to 48 hours.

Newmont said around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, a remote-controlled scoop was able to clear enough fallen debris to allow rescuers to advance through the tunnel. They found the three workers in stable condition and were able to return them to the surface using protective equipment.

“This outcome is the result of tireless collaboration, technical expertise, and above all, safety and care. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the rescue teams and all those involved, and to Kevin, Darien, and Jesse as they recover from this experience,” said the company.

Newmont has said it will launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

Wessels said there had not previously been other fall of ground incidents in the area “to the same extent” as Tuesday’s incidents.

Operations at the mine’s underground project are paused during the investigation, while the open pit operations were not interrupted.