Nanaimo’s bathtub race weekend kicks off this afternoon with vendors, food trucks and activities at the waterfront.

Eagle Eyes, an Eagles tribute band, The Doobie Brothers Experience and DJ Allgood will play at Maffeo Sutton Park Friday evening, starting at 5 p.m.

There will also be beer gardens and a kids zone. Activities start at 1 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.

Along with the events at the park on Saturday, there will be a parade along Commercial Street at 10:30 a.m.

There will be music at the park from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Performers include Michael Patrick’s Blues Explosion, Chis Andres Band, Throat Poets and Creatures of Habit.

The main event, the Great International World Championships Bathtub Race will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The race will start and end in Nanaimo Harbour, with the finish line below the Frank Ney statue at Maffeo Sutton park.