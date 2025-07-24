A group on Gabriola Island is concerned regulations prohibiting inoperable electric vehicles from being towed on BC Ferries could be costly to residents.

In a letter to the British Columbia Ferry Corporation, the Gabriola Transportation Society says it believes BC Ferry polices go beyond those of Transport Canada regulations, which mandate damaged or defective vehicle batteries be removed and transported separately from the vehicle on ferries.

Transport Canada’s website says while EVs are not more prone to fires than other vehicles, they do require special procedures to fight when fires happen.

“While we recognize that damaged or malfunctioning lithium batteries may pose a fire hazard, there are many reasons why an EV may need to be towed onto one of your ferries, and most of them have nothing to do with the lithium battery,” reads the letter from the Gabriola Transportation Society. “Some of those issues might be fixable on some of the island communities that you serve, but others may not, especially on the smaller islands. A vehicle with a transmission problem, faulty brakes, or a defective 12-V lead-acid accessory battery represents no significant fire risk on one of your ferries.”

The letter says residents who need to get their EV off Gabriola are left with no choice except paying for a barge, which is costly – especially if the vehicle has to be transported to the mainland.

“We ask you to please reconsider this policy, so that it only applies to vehicles that have compromised lithium-ion batteries and that you continue to allow towed EVs on board if a mechanic has certified that the lithium-ion battery is functioning normally,” the letter says. “We also ask that you provide the option to transport towed-EVs with compromised lithium batteries on dangerous goods sailings.”