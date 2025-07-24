B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in Maple Ridge that left three people dead Wednesday night.

RCMP said Ridge Meadows officers responded to a report of a neighbourhood dispute in a residential area just before 7 p.m.

They said officers spoke to several people, but no arrests were made.

Just before 11 p.m., RCMP received reports of a vehicle fire and a break and enter in progress in the same area. Witnesses also reported hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a garage attached to a home on fire, along with two vehicles inside.

They said two people were found dead inside the home, and believed a suspect armed with a weapon was inside a nearby home.

“With the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, entry was eventually made into the home where another individual was reportedly located deceased,” said RCMP in a statement.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia said the man was found dead inside the home just after 2 a.m. Thursday, with an apparent self-inflicted injury.

The IIO is looking into the incident and is asking any witnesses to come forward.

Police say they won’t release further information while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the deaths of the two people found inside the first home.