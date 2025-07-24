Nanaimo council has approved a 116-unit affordable housing development on Prideaux Street.

The Ballenas Housing Society project was on council’s agenda on July 21, seeking a development permit.

The six-storey building will be at 55, 65, 69 and 73 Prideaux Street and will be run by the housing society as rental housing for families.

“The subject properties are located in the Old City neighbourhood. The lots will form an irregular shaped lot that fronts Prideaux Street to the east and the Island Rail Corridor to the west,” reads a city staff report. “The lots are relatively flat and contain four existing low-rise apartment buildings, which will be removed to facilitate the proposed development and will form part of a Ballenas Housing Society campus.”

The report points out the development permit application was received before city council approved changes to downtown parking, which means this site would require no off-street parking spaces.

There will be a total of 68 parking spaces, along with scooter spaces, long-term bicycle storage, and short-term bicycle racks.

Council voted to issue the development permit unanimously.