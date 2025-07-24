The Sunshine Coast Regional District has implemented stage 2 water restrictions to help conserve water and ensure adequate water supply during the summer.

According to the district, regulations are in place for the Chapman area, South Pender Harbour, and Eastbourne water systems, and anyone in that area isn’t permitted to water their lawn with a sprinkler, hose, hand water, or micro-spray.

The district says anyone caught violating the watering restrictions will face a $300 penalty.

Restrictions are put in place starting on May 1 to meet the large seasonal demand increase.