The BC Wildfire Service says the fire danger for most of Vancouver Island is rated as high, with the southern portion of the Island from Nanaimo down to Victoria rated as extreme .

Coastal Fire Centre Information Officer Julia Caranchi says it’s the result of the hot weather and lack of rain, conditions that are currently expected to remain for at least another week.

Caranchi says in such dry conditions people need to exercise additional cautions as wildfires can be sparked in many ways,

“Using certain power tools in the bush is a good example of that, riding an ATV over grass is another example of that, so basically, if people are engaging in any activity that could create a spark, that could potentially cause a wildfire when we’re an extreme fire danger.”

A campfire ban has been in effect as of July 17, and remains in place until the end of October, or until the order is rescinded.

The BC Wildfire Service says outdoor gas stoves used for camping which are CSA or ULC rated and approved are exempt from the ban, along with devices that burn charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and have a flame height less than 15 centimetres.

The earlier ban on Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remains in place.