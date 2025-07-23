The Regional District of Nanaimo has received approval from electors to exchange land in French Creek for infrastructure and a park expansion.

An Alternate Approval Process (AAP) was held for approval to exchange a 0.55 acres portion of Lee Road Community Park for a 1.51 hectare piece of a nearby property to support expansion of the French Creek Pollution Control Centre.

BACKGROUND: RDN will hold AAP for land exchange to expand French Creek Pollution Control Centre

The RDN says it received three elector response forms voicing opposition to the exchange. For the AAP to fail, ten per cent of eligible electors in the RDN would have to voice opposition.

The plan includes creating a public trail and ecological corridor along French Creek, according to the RDN, while removing a portion of land in the Lee Road Community Park to allow for the expansion of the pollution control centre.

In total, the land exchange will result in about one hectare of additional parkland.