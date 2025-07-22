The BC Wildfire Service says the three hectare Nanaimo River Road fire is now being held.

Julia Caranchi of the Coastal Wildfire Centre in Parksville says an aggressive response from Initial Attack crews, helicopters, air tankers, and a water tender was able to quickly bring the fire under control

There is a BC Hydro line and homes in the general area, but the wildfire is not a threat to any structures or critical infrastructure at this time.

The smoke from this fire is visible from the north Nanaimo area.

It was discovered Monday afternoon and is believed to be human caused.