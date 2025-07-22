British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and Yukon have signed an agreement to continue removing inter-provincial trade barriers.

The agreement is expected to create more choice for consumers, while giving workers and professionals greater freedom to move between provinces.

Premier David Eby signed separate agreements with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Yukon Premier Mike Pemberton.

Eby says it’s more important than ever that we work together to remove trade barriers between provinces, build a stronger economy here at home that is less reliant on the US.

The agreements were signed at a meeting of all 13 provincial and territorial premiers at the Council of the Federation meeting in Ontario.