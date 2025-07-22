More than 700 hectares near Nanaimo have been transferred to the Snuneymuxw First Nation from the province.

The transfer of te’tuxwtun North (Mount Benson North) is the latest in the implementation of the 2020 Snuneymuxw First Nation and British Columbia Land Transfer Agreement, which will see more than 3,000 hectares of land returned to Snuneymuxw.

“This third transfer marks another meaningful step forward in restoring our responsibility over our lands,” said Snuneymuxw First Nation chief Mike Wyse. “Each parcel returned strengthens our nation’s economic independence and renews our deep connection to te’tuxwtun North. More than 2,000 hectares of our village lands have yet to be returned under the agreement and we remain firmly committed to continuing this vital work until every piece is restored, for our people and future generations.”

According to a news release from the province, the land will be held in fee simple by the Nation’s Petroglyph Development Group (PDG) and will join the Nation’s forestry business, Mount Benson Forestry.

“PDG, through a Mount Benson Forestry Limited Partnership, will continue working with the land to build an economic engine that drives prosperity and strengthens self-determination,” said Ian Simpson, CEO of Petroglyph Development Group. “We are reclaiming our vital role within our territory and continuing a legacy of sustainable growth.”