A three-hectare wildfire near Nanaimo River Road has been spotted.

According to the B-C Wildfire Service, the blaze was discovered last night, and is three hectares in size.

They say the fire is currently labeled as out of control and is believed to be human-caused.

Attack crews have responded, along with a helicopter and a tanker, as well as a water tender to help control the spread of the fire.

There are no current restrictions associated with the blaze.