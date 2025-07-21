Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) says they’ve rescued a hiker on Triple Peak despite increasing weather conditions.

According to AVRS, the rescue was hindered by a thick fog in the area that made extracting the hiker difficult.

They say the hiker had suffered a fall and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but despite the weather conditions, they were able to perform the rescue and get medical care for their injuries.

“Due to continued poor weather, the hiker had to wait on the trail for an extended period until a break in the fog allowed for a successful hoist and transport to hospital for further treatment,” they say.

The rescue was performed in partnership with members of Nanaimo Search and Rescue, Ladysmith Rescue, AVRS, and Ascent Helicopter.