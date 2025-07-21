At least 621 people were experiencing some form of homelessness in Nanaimo last year, according to a point-in-time count.

The 2024 point-in-time count was led by Snuneymuxw First Nation and conducted by outreach teams and community partners.

The count found 320 people unsheltered, living in places like encampments, makeshift shelters or public spaces. There were 117 people sheltered in some form of emergency or transitional shelter.

Thirty people were counted as “hidden homeless,” which could mean living at someone else’s home.

A report, which will be presented to city council on July 21, points out a trend of increased homelessness in the past eight years.

Middle-aged men are the largest demographic experiencing homelessness in the city and the report highlight the disproportionate representation of Indigenous people.

Indigenous people make up eight per cent of the city’s population and, according to the report, more than a third of the homeless population.

The count found 74 per cent of people without housing reported addiction challenges and 66 per cent reported mental-health conditions.

“Without Indigenous-led, culturally safe housing that embeds primary care, harm reduction and mental-wellness supports, people will keep cycling between the sidewalks, the ER and the morgue, and the problem will only compound,” the reports says.

The point-in-time count learned how people lost housing – 44 per cent said rising costs forced them to move out. Household conflicts, such as evictions or family disputes, were the reason for 246 people losing housing.

“Housing is lost not through a single doorway but an intersection of high rents, personal upheaval, discrimination and unmet health needs.” the report notes.

The count looked at what services people accessed in the past year. Of the respondents, 341 accessed food services such as soup kitchens or food banks. Emergency rooms were the second most used service, with 297 people saying they used one in the last year.

“The total PiT Count grew to 621 people, up 20 per cent from 2023 and roughly 2.5 times the 2016 figure,” the report concludes. “The main drivers remain structural and local: rent inflation, household conflict, discrimination and service gaps; most people counted have lived in Nanaimo for years.”