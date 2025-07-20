A Duncan local who is devoted to positive relationships and navigating life’s hurdles has been recognized with an award from Hockey Canada.

Calvin Swustus was presented with the Order of Merit for his passion for the sport and for fostering and passing his knowledge down to new players.

According to Hockey Canada, Swusts has played hockey for over 30 years, and is now introducing his children to the game while coaching his daughter’s U11 team with the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association.

Swusts says he received an email from Hockey Canada about a month ago and is humbled for his contributions.

“It’s for everything I do in the name of the sport of hockey,” he says. “Whether it’s for Salish Storm hockey, coaching minor hockey and being elected to the BC Hockey Board of Directors.

“It’s a lot of volunteer time, but it’s something I really enjoy.”

Swusts says the reason he has been able to devote so much time to the sport and community is because of his family, and this wouldn’t be possible without them.

In recognition of the award, he says Hockey Canada will be presenting him with a jersey and a plaque for his efforts.

Swusts has been a member of the BC Hockey board of directors since 2024, and was also a recipient of the BC Hockey’s Indigenous Impact and Legacy Award for the 2023-24 season.