Within the past two months, British Columbia has received close to 780 job applications from qualified health professionals in the United States.

This strong flux of American health workers reflects the success of the provinces new coordinated U.S. recruitment campaign.

According to the B.C. government, new strategies to further attract internationally trained doctors are being developed, building off its success.

The recruitment campaign, which started Jun 2, included a variety of advertisements aimed at encouraging U.S. health workers to pursue a career in B.C.

These targeted advertisements came in video, audio, digital, social media and print placements — Spanning Washington, Oregon and select cities in California.

“When we began recruiting in the U.S. in March, we were confident it would yield strong results, and this success confirms that British Columbia’s universal health-care system and vibrant communities continue to stand out,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health.

To improve the recruiting process, as reported by the province, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (CPSBC) implemented bylaw changes on July 7, 2025, benefiting doctors trained outside of Canada.

Osborne says, “with the support of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C., we’re now making it easier than ever for internationally trained doctors to bring their skills to our province.”

Internationally trained physicians seeking to practice in B.C. would have a direct pathway to full licensure if they have completed at least two years of accredited postgraduate training in family medicine in the U.S., Australia, the United Kingdom, or Ireland — Alternatively, they may qualify if they have completed postgraduate training and obtained a completion of training certificate and certification in designated specialties from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or Ireland.