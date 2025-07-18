Nanaimo is looking for a youth poet to be its literary ambassador for a two-year term. Applications are now open to find a new youth poet laureate, who will take the role in January.

The youth poet laureate is appointed by city council and creates original work, presents at civic events and leads youth-focused poetry initiatives in the community.

“We’re proud to support young poets in stepping into leadership through the arts. The Youth Poet Laureate program gives space for creative expression, connection and advocacy – led by youth, for youth. We invite young poets to bring their talent, insight and imagination to this exciting opportunity,” says Jaime-Brett Sine, culture coordinator for the city.

The city’s current poet laureate, Neil Surkan, will mentor the chosen youth poet.

Anyone that applies should show a passion for the literary arts, a history of community engagement, and a vision of how they will contribute to the city’s culture.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 19.