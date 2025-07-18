Ladysmith is warning residents of scam robo-calls pretending to be town staff.

“These calls are not authorized or initiated by the Town,” reads a news release from Nicholas Pescod, communications and engagement specialist. “The Town does not use automated calling systems and any official call from the Town of Ladysmith will be made by a real person.”

The town is urging residents to be cautious and not share personal and financial information over the phone if they cannot confirm the legitimacy of the caller.

It is also asking anyone who receives the fraudulent calls claiming to be from town staff to contact city hall directly at 250-245-6400 to verify.