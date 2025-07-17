British Columbia is limiting sales of two more diabetes drugs that are frequently prescribed off-label for weight loss.

The province said Thursday the drugs tirzepatide and dulaglutide, commonly known by the brand names Mounjaro and Trulicity, will no longer be available for non-Canadian residents.

B.C. residents, Canadian citizens and permanent residents can still purchase the drugs in B.C. pharmacies.

Health Minister Josie Osborne said the move will preserve the supply for people with diabetes who really need it.

“Tirzepatide, dulaglutide and semaglutide are prescription drugs approved for the management of Type 2 diabetes, but their off-label use for weight loss is driving shortages of the drugs in several countries, including the United States,” said Osborne in a statement Thursday.

B.C. decided in April 2023 to limit sales of semaglutide drugs, like Ozempic, to non-Canadian residents due to a looming supply shortage.

The move came in reaction to concerns that non-Canadians, particularly Americans, could deplete Canada’s stock of the drugs that have surged in popularity in recent years for their weight-loss effects.

One month of Ozempic costs around $300 in Canada, but can cost $1,000 or more in the U.S. without insurance.

The drug is set to become even more accessible in Canada after the Novo Nordisk reportedly failed to maintain its Canadian patent on Ozempic, opening the door to generic versions of the drug as early as next year.