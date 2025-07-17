Construction that created road closures in downtown Nanaimo for the last year is coming to an end.

James Knight, capital project management specialist with the city, says there is just one closure for vehicle traffic left before the downtown project is complete.

“We did open Bastion Street to traffic a couple of weeks ago and this upcoming weekend, we are going to be opening Commercial Street to vehicle traffic south of Bastion. Commercial Street north of Bastion will be closed for a few more weeks while we work on getting the pavers installed,” he says.

Knight says construction started on utility upgrades under Commercial Street just after Labour day last year and he is excited to see it coming to an end.

“I am sure that most of the businesses are extremely excited to see the end of the project. They have been very patient in looking forward to the end so as things are coming together and closer to completion. It is very exciting for everybody,” he says.

The project on one of the city’s oldest roads posed many challenges, according to Knight. He says crews found mines close to the surface, undocumented utilities, an old coal shoot and concrete chambers.

“There were quite a few things that we weren’t expecting and all of them caused us some problems,” he says. “We are at the surface now so there are no more surprises underground waiting for us.”

Despite the challenges, he adds there were many successes during the project.

“A few of the successes that we have had are being able to have the pride intersection mural completed in time for the pride parade; the Chamber of Commerce has had several successful night markets down there, even though there is still a little bit of construction happening and once the finished product is there and completed, I think you are going to see the street looking really beautiful,” he says.

The road has a more modern look, with no curbs, landscaping, benches and improved lighting.