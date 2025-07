A wildfire has been spotted north of Halfmoon Bay, and the BC Wildfire Service has declared it to be out of control.

According to the B-C Wildfire Service, the fire is approximately one hectare in size, and the cause is currently under investigation.

There are currently 12 active wildfires in the Coastal Fire Service region with 23 per cent of them being labelled as out of control, and only 28 per cent of them being listed as human-caused.