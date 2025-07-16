An injured horseback rider was rescued in a remote area of Northeastern BC by search and rescue aircraft from Comox on Vancouver Island.

The incident took place late Tuesday evening in the wilderness 185 km east of Fort Nelson.

Public Affairs at 19 Wing Comox says the RCMP was unable to reach the area due to the rugged terrain and darkness, and requested assistance from the Royal Canadian Air Force.

A CC-295 Kingfisher plane and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter were dispatched from 19 Wing Comox.

Search and Rescue Technicians parachuted from the Kingfisher, and then hiked to the injured rider to provide medical support and coordinate an extraction by the helicopter crew.

After being hoisted up to the Cormorant, the rider was taken to Fort Nelson, transferred to the Kingfisher and flown to hospital in Prince George for treatment.

19 Wing Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Keil Kodama, says the rescue mission took 16 hours to complete.