Nanaimo’s finance committee was not interested in a proposal to fund fencing around city hall’s parking lot.

It was proposed as a safety measure for city staff and a report cited disorder associated with the nearby overdose prevention site as the driver of the security measure.

City staff made it clear this was not a council initiative at the July 16 finance and audit committee, after pushback from the community.

The report proposed a total budget of $412,000 for a six-foot fence around parking lots at city hall and the Service and Resource Centre. It also included money for grading and other changes.

The report notes the area is a frequent location for congregations, loitering, violence and property-related concerns, including damage to and theft from staff vehicles, fires, litter, vandalism, and safety risks for staff accessing the facility.

“The themes that I am hearing is that there is a necessary service value with the OPS but that it’s attracting crime and deeply disturbing activity that we are needing to mitigate and that the problem is not centralized to where the service is delivered, but in the immediate area – so this is exactly the same conversation as the hub,” said councillor Erin Hemmins. She said the things experienced by city staff are the same as those the neighbours of the drop-in centre on Victoria Road.

Councillor Hilary Eastmure said she believes a fence would only move the problem and she would prefer to see money spent on security and community safety officers (CSOs)instead, which she pointed out would create jobs.

“Credit to CSOs for their work and the relationship building that they have done with the folks lingering around city hall and for their service to staff. We are really lucky to have the CSOs doing that work. I personally never feel unsafe but I recognize that’s because of your work and some incident shave occurred, but I would really need to see the actual data – as far as numbers of calls to police, CSO time, vandalism incidents and associated costs, dangerous run-in between staff and individuals to make a proper case for this,” Eastmure said, adding she would have liked to have learned more before the idea came to committee and sparked anger from the community.

Eastmure pointed out the proposed cost is similar to what the city contributes to run the drop-in centre. “If people had a place to go and if the province was doing their job as far as providing adequate housing and healthcare for people and if treatment and mental health supports were actually available without massive waitlists and unaffordable costs and provided in the places where the province has already committed to putting them, and so far failed to follow through on, like at the OPS location – we wouldn’t be considering band-aid solutions like fences.”

The committee voted to take no action on the recommendation.

A lot of people attended the meeting, and some were reminded not to interrupt the proceedings. One man was escorted out by police after getting angry and shouting at the mayor about the proposed fence, before the discussion on it began.