Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an arson.

Around midnight on July 12 in the 600 block of Kennedy Street, an unknown man set fire to a cedar planter box on a porch, according to a news release from RCMP.

“The homeowner saw the flames, ran outside to douse the fire and called 911,” the press release says. “Nanaimo Fire and Rescue responded and prevented any damage to the exterior of the home. A neighbour’s surveillance camera captured the fire and a possible male suspect.”

Police are asking anyone how can help identify the man to contact them and are specifically looking for dashcam footage or any other images.

The man was wearing a light-coloured shirt, dark knee-length shorts, dark shoes and a backpack and was in the area between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on July 12.