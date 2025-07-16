Nanaimo may stop funding the drop-in on 55 Victoria Road after the winter.

The city’s finance and audit committee was asked for direction on the site at its July 16 meeting, where many residents from the surrounding neighbouhood voiced their opposition to continued funding for the resource hub.

“Since opening in January, this hub facility has brought both, I will say, a lot of negative – but some positive as well, depending on individuals,” said Leslie Gerard, who lives near the facility. “We have dealt with an increased amount of violence, both physical, verbal, dog fights, people defecating on our fence, an increased amount of garbage that reaches from the hub facility all the way up to 100 Nicol Street.”

Many residents who spoke credited work by community safety officers and RCMP in the area, but said it is not enough to keep their neighbourhood safe and clean.

The committee was presented with four options, which ranged from closing the site immediately to continuing full funding and having staff work on a relocation plan.

After nearly three hours of discussion and debate, the committee voted to recommend council allocate $125,000 to fund daytime operations until March 31, 2026. The recommendation will be passed through council before it is formally approved.

Councillor Hilary Eastmure moved to amend the motion to include a report from staff on relocation plans in the fall, which was voted for approval with the funding.

“No matter where you put it, it is going to be in a neighbourhood because people equals neighbourhood and these are people and they are part of our community,” she said, adding if there is only one drop-in hub, there will be a concentration of people and services. “I really am interested in building a purpose-built location that actually has all of the services that are required, like the proper showers and bathrooms and things like that.”

She pointed out many people were unhappy with the location when it was chosen but there were no other options, and the city needed winter shelter space.

Mayor Leonard Krog expressed frustration about disorder and drug use downtown and, along with other councillors, pointed to challenges to get funding from the province for solutions.

“I wish we could do better for this neighbourhood but we cannot deliver for the citizen of this community unless the province not only continues to do what it has done so far but adds way more resources to this, recognizing again I would hope, that this is the crisis of our times,” Krog said.

“After six and a half years of being mayor I am getting just a tiny bit frustrated with the fact that in a 21st century, modern liberal, stable democracy, we can’t seem somehow to care for the most vulnerable, protect the citizens and provide the kinds of services that other parts of the word seem to have been able to deliver,” he said.

Krog recognized the decision means asking residents in the area to deal with disorder through the winter and said closing services will mean more people sleeping in the streets and it will be harder to get support services.

“This is not easy for anybody but just remind yourselves, at the end of the day, everyone in that street is somebody’s child or relative or friend or your former neighbour or a kid you went to school with,” Krog said, adding he hates drug use but recognizes people deal with severe trauma, mental health and addiction. “Like the Parable of the good Samaritan – we cannot pass you by. So, on one level it disgusts me. On another level we have a duty to our fellow citizens.”

He encouraged people in attendance to write to their MLAs and push the province for more funding to help deal with disorder and homelessness.