It may take a while to see the impacts of Nanaimo’s decision to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments downtown, according to a Nanaimo city planner.

City council approved removing minimum requirements at a meeting earlier this month, leaving the amount of parking incorporated into new projects up to developers.

“I think that it might be a little bit different to predict exactly what visible changes will be noticed by residents,” said Lainya Rowett, manager of current planning for the city. “I think the opportunity for developers to decide how much parking is going to be best suited for their development will be noticeable.”

Rowett said there will still be requirements for accessible parking and bike parking, but the rest will be determined by the market.

“We may not necessarily see a number of buildings going up that provide no parking – quite likely they will provide some parking as the market demands so in terms of seeing that incremental change with reduced parking experienced in the downtown area, that will likely be a long-term change,” she said.

Before council voted to eliminate the requirements, developers already had options to provide reduced parking downtown. There was a “cash in-leu” program, which Rowett said did not see a lot of uptake.

There was also an exemption for a limited number of parking spaces for commercial developments.

“Downtown has always been an area where lower parking rates have been supported and seem to work really well,” she said. “We know that car ownership is lower in our downtown urban centre so that won’t necessarily change dramatically but I think what really will change is giving developers an opportunity to really decide what makes a viable project and then what meets the city’s policies and guidelines for having a walkable form in our downtown.”

The city is undergoing a review of its parking bylaws, and Rowett said other parts of the city could see changes in the future. These could include reduced parking requirements for developments near transit lines and changes to other urban centres.

For now, the changes are specific to downtown, which is the part of the city with the most mixed-uses and highest concentration of population.

“The downtown really provides one of the most vibrant neighborhoods and areas of our city and we really hope that this will be another part of our city plan and vision for Nanaimo and the opportunity to attract new development in our downtown – so close to waterfront and excellent services, as well as the necessary day-to-day components of transit and employment and schools and things like that,” Rowett said.

Rowett said the planning department has discussed the potential for the new rules to create more demand for on-street parking and it will take time to see the impacts.