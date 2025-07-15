The Regional District of Nanaimo and the District of Lantzville have received $80,000 for emergency preparedness training and equipment from the province.

According to a press release issued by the two districts, the money will allow them both to stay up to date with emergency management best practices.

“Emergency preparedness is extremely important for an effective response to emergencies and disasters in our region. The RDN is grateful for the funding from the government of British Columbia which will help the region be more resilient to hazards. We look forward to working with our partners in using this training and equipment to the benefit of the residents in our region,” says RDN board chair Vanessa Craig.

Training and exercises will be tailored to hazards in the communities and will provide “real scenario context for a comprehensive training experience,” according to the news release.

Emergency management staff in the District of Lantzville, City of Parksville, Town of Qualicum Beach, City of Nanaimo, Snuneymuxw First Nation, Snaw-Naw-As First Nation and Qualicum First Nation will be invited to participate.

“The District of Lantzville values the services provided by the Regional District of Nanaimo through our contract for Emergency Services. The securing of this grant funding on our behalf enables enhancement of our overall emergency programs throughout the Region. The opportunities for training are critical to ensure all parties are well prepared and coordinated with each other in the event of an emergency,” says Lantzville mayor Mark Swain.

Equipment purchased with the grant will maintain and improve the RDN and Lantzville’s operational capacity with item such as emergency food, rolling white boards and rapid damage assessment field kits, the press release notes.