HomeNewsIsland & CoastCampfire ban across Sunshine Coast to take effect Thursday
Island & CoastSunshine Coast Regional District

Campfire ban across Sunshine Coast to take effect Thursday

By My Coast Now Staff
As of noon on Thursday, a campfire ban will be in place on the Sunshine Coast.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District says the ban will begin at noon on July 17 across the Sunshine Coast and will remain until Friday, October 31, or until the order is rescinded.

The SCRD says the Coastal Fire Centre will maintain its current Category 2 and Category 3 open fire prohibitions.

The regional district says the campfire ban “includes all fires whether for warmth or cooking and all beach fires, burning barrels, fireworks, firecrackers and sky lanterns.”

The ban does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or portable campfire devices that use briquettes, liquid, or gaseous fuel, provided they are CSA or ULC approved, and the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

