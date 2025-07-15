Nanaimo’s governance and priorities committee voted down the idea of a bylaw regulating demolition practices in the city.

The committee was asked if it wants city staff to investigate how the city could use bylaws to keep construction waste out of the landfill. After hearing from industry representatives, it voted in favour of an education approach, rather than regulation.

A staff report to the committee noted building materials account for seven per cent of all commercial waste in the Regional District of Nanaimo.

“Since 2020, 168 demolition permits have been issued in the City of Nanaimo. Of those permits, 82 per cent were for single-family homes, while 12 per cent were for commercial buildings,” reads the staff report. “Of those single-family dwelling permits issued within the last year (April 2024 to Jun 2025), 90 per cent were for homes built before 1975, with 52 per cent of those built before 1960.”

Councillor Ben Geselbracht argued in favour of regulation, pointing to the impact it could have on taxpayers who will eventually have to pay for a new landfill.

“Our landfill is coming to end of life and it’s actually quite expensive, a cubic metre of landfill space, and we are actually going to have to start contemplating sighting a new landfill and imagine trying to figure out where to put another one in the RDN and the expense to that,” Geselbracht said.

He also pointed out regulating recycling creates opportunity and jobs in the industry.

“We have the ability to move these materials, however there is just such an old carry over that maybe only 50 per cent of the building being demolished are being separated out and reused and really at the base level, a bylaw that just deals with recycling, we just ensure that everybody is doing what we can already do and it just sets a basic minimum standard,” Geselbracht said.

Mayor Leonard Krog was against investigating a bylaw and said he believed it could send the wrong message to the development community.

“I am not satisfied that the mere creation of a bylaw in and of itself would do anything other than send a signal to what I will call the “green” side of the community, that yes, Nanaimo is on board with the 21st century and here we go – as opposed to the message it may send to the business community, which is – here’s Nanaimo with another regulation that is going to make harder for us to take down existing structures and construct the new housing that the city desperately wants.”

The committee defeated the motion to investigate bylaw options with councillors Paul Manly, Ben Geselbracht and Hilary Eastmure in favour.