British Columbia is expanding its heat pump rebate program to eligible apartment renters and condo owners.

The province announced Tuesday it’s offering rebates of up to $5,000 for the purchase and installation of high-performance electric heat pumps in individual suites in multi-unit residential buildings.

The first phase of the program is now available to suites in buildings that are six storeys and under, and are currently heated by electricity, such as electric baseboards.

To qualify, pre-tax household income must be no higher than $61,697 for a single-person household, or a combined income of $76,810 for two people.

A family of four would need an income no greater than $114,647 to qualify.

The province said condos and apartments heated by fossil fuel will be eligible starting this fall.

“Nearly a third of homes in B.C. are in multi-unit residential buildings,” said Energy Minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

“All British Columbians who need a heat pump should have access to one, to feel comfortable in their homes year-round, experience better energy efficiency, and save money.”

Renters and condo owners must include signed permission forms from their landlords or strata corporations in their applications for a heat pump rebate. Applicants then receive an eligibility code that is used by a registered contractor to secure the rebates.

B.C. Hydro also offers a non-income qualified rebate of up to $2,500 on high-performance heat pumps and $1,000 for heat pump water heaters in electrically heated buildings.

The province announced in April it would invest $50 million over the next two years to deliver as many as 8,300 new heat pump rebates to B.C. residents.

The province noted that it has already provided rebates for more than 27,800 heat pumps through its Better Homes Energy Savings Program.

Heat pumps run on hydroelectricity and can provide both heating and cooling.

According to B.C. Hydro, heat pumps are up to 300 per cent more efficient than electric baseboard heaters, and up to 50 per cent more efficient for cooling compared to a typical window A/C unit.