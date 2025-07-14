The city is inviting residents to participate in reuse rendezvous this month.

The community event is a chance for people to pass on things they no longer use, while getting the opportunity to find treasures from other residents for free. On July 19 and 20, people who want to participate can leave items on the curb with a sign clearly marking them as free.

The city says it is an easy way to get rid of things like books, toys, furniture, tools and sport gear so someone new can get use out of them.

“Reuse Rendezvous is back! This city-wide swap meet is a great chance to clear out your space and pass along items you no longer need. Give your gently used goods a second life, help reduce waste, meet new folks and support your community — all in one weekend,” says Travis Barrington, zero waste coordinator for the city.

The city asks people who participate to keep sidewalks, bike lanes and roadways clear when setting out items. All unclaimed items should also be removed on July 21.