Home sales on Vancouver Island were up 18 per cent in June compared to the same time last year and active listings were up one per cent.

The latest report from the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) shows 858 sales in June. There were 4,542 listings across all types of property.

Benchmark home prices sit at $803,400 for a single-family home on the island, up two per cent from last year. For apartments, the benchmark price was $406,600, down one per cent. Benchmark for a townhouse was $554,800, up two per cent from last June.

VIREB chair Olivier Naud says the island’s housing market remains balanced, with about six months of inventory.

“The continued economic uncertainty caused by the Trump administration’s tariff threats makes it difficult to forecast any long-term trends in the housing market,” says Naud. “However, despite some oddities and anomalies in local markets, the Vancouver Island housing market is proving to be remarkably resilient. It continues to buck the trend of declining home sales experienced on the Lower Mainland.”

Sales in the single-family home category were up 34 per cent from a year ago and 16 per cent from the previous month. The report says 474 of the sales on the island were single-family homes excluding acreage and waterfront.

Condo sales decreased six per cent, with 77 sales in June.

In Nanaimo, the benchmark price rose two per cent to $837,900. Parksville-Qualicum saw a one per cent increase to $906,200.

The Comox Valley rose by four per cent for its benchmark price for a single-family home, to $874,700. Cowichan Valley sits at $801,800, up one per cent.

Campbell River saw a slight decrease in benchmark price from last year, sitting at $703,000.

The North island rose by nine per cent to $477,900.