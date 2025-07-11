After a puppy was surrendered to the BC SPCA in the qathet Regional District with serious lacerations, a reminder is being sent about the potential harms of a tight dog harness.

A 6.5-month-old golden retriever now named Air Bud was taken to the BC SPCA with two untreated 4-inch bilateral axillary lesions as a result of an imbedded harness.

qathet Community Animal Centre Manager Tara Daniels said it was tough seeing the puppy like that, knowing the injury was preventable and had no treatment or pain management prior.

“We don’t know how long Air Bud was wearing this harness, but it was clear the straps had been digging into his body without any reprieve for a long time.”

Air Bud underwent an emergency same day procedure at a local veterinary hospital to treat the lesions, with numerous stitches required to close the wounds.

The BC SPCA said to make sure harnesses fit properly, and owners should be able to comfortably fit two fingers between the material and the dog’s body.

Daniels added harnesses will likely need to be changed over time as the puppy grows, and they should have plenty of room for their legs, shoulders and shoulder blades to move comfortably.

“If you’re hoping to invest in an expensive harness for your pup, it’s not a bad idea to start with a more basic one until your puppy has stopped growing.”

Air Bud remains in recovery and will have neuter surgery once his wounds have healed before he can look for his forever home.