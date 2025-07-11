RCMP on the Sunshine Coast are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Gibsons.

Police say they believe the person was struck by a vehicle in the mall parking area on July 10, around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Sunshine Coast Highway.

“The pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries and the file is still currently ongoing,” reads an email from Sunshine Coast RCMP.

The Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called out to investigate.

“The vehicle remained on scene; the driver has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries,” reads a news release from RCMP. “We remind everyone to exercise heightened awareness during the summer when more pedestrians are out walking.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage that could help with the investigation to contact them.